Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2025 : SCVL, CGC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/30/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 57.81% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 64.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The days to cover, as reported in the 5/15/2025 short interest update, increased 154.85% from previous report on 4/30/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CGC is -0.94 vs. an industry ratio of 20.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.