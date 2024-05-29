Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 30, 2024 : RY, CM, DG, HRL, BBY, BURL, ROIV, KSS, FL, CAL, CBRL, SPTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/30/2024. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 4.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -5.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 12.34 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.40% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2023 by -8.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of 9.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar General Corporation (DG)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 23 analysts that follow the stock is $1.57. This value represents a 32.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DG is 19.57 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a 12.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 21.82 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.08. This value represents a 6.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 12.03 vs. an industry ratio of 795.70.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 23.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 27.12 vs. an industry ratio of 22.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 55.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ROIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2023 by -46.15%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -7.96 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 69.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 12.12 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 82.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 15.05 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



Caleres, Inc. (CAL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.86. This value represents a 11.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CAL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAL is 8.52 vs. an industry ratio of 22.30.



Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (CBRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2024. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 53.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CBRL is 11.18 vs. an industry ratio of 42.60.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2024. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.52. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPTN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 10.49 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.