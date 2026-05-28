Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 29, 2026 : GCO, KNOP, FUFU

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/29/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.55. This value represents a 24.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -9.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 17.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KNOT Offshore Partners LP (KNOP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 22.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KNOP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KNOP is 12.71 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BitFuFu Inc. (FUFU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 130.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FUFU is 14.57 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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