Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 29, 2025 : RY, CM, HRL, BBY, BURL, ROIV, HLNE, BBWI, FL, DOOO, KSS, SPTN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/29/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 4.65% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 13.62 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 3.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 10.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters HRL had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -5.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 18.76 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 9.17% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -3.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 11.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 26.14 vs. an industry ratio of 27.00.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. This value represents a 17.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ROIV missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -37.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -13.12 vs. an industry ratio of 0.40.



Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 13.04% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLNE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HLNE is 34.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 23.68% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 8.58 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 131.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 20.43 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 58.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 15.38 vs. an industry ratio of 59.30.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 8.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 17.98 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SpartanNash Company (SPTN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wholesale food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 13.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SPTN has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPTN is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of -6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





