Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 28, 2026 : RY, TD, CM, BURL, DLTR, LI, BBY, HRL, ATS, PLAB, DOO, KSS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/28/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Royal Bank Of Canada (RY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.81. This value represents a 27.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. RY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RY is 16.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.63. This value represents a 17.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 16.34 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 23.61% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CM is 15.48 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 10.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.04%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 28.90 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.53. This value represents a 21.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DLTR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Li Auto Inc. (LI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters LI had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LI is 132.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 6.09% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 9.73 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.35. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. HRL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HRL is 14.82 vs. an industry ratio of 10.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ATS Corporation (ATS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 10.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ATS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ATS is 27.32 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 32.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PLAB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 23.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRP Inc. (DOO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 127.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DOO is 27.26 vs. an industry ratio of 6.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kohl's Corporation (KSS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.18. This value represents a 38.46% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KSS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for KSS is 10.15 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40.





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