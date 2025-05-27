Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 28, 2025 : BMO, DKS, ANF, M, KC, CPRI, VNET, PHR, PLAB, ECC, RSVR, CMCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/28/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.84. This value represents a 3.66% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 12.93 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.37. This value represents a 2.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.72%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.36. This value represents a 36.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 6.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Macy's Inc (M)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 48.15% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. M missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -42.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for M is 5.70 vs. an industry ratio of 12.20.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 33.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 138.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 17.14 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 91.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 85.50 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Phreesia, Inc. (PHR)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical information systems company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 62.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PHR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 42.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PHR is -85.93 vs. an industry ratio of 4.80.



Photronics, Inc. (PLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The capital goods company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.48. This value represents a 4.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PLAB is 9.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.26. This value represents a 10.34% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 7.43 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70.



Reservoir Media, Inc.. (RSVR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. RSVR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 27 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RSVR is 65.73 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 24.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CMCO is 6.67 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.





