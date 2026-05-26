Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 27, 2026 : PDD, BMO, BNS, DKS, DY, KC, BBWI, ANF, CPRI, MLAB, MNRO, MOV

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.03. This value represents a 48.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 8.61 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Bank Of Montreal (BMO)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.80. This value represents a 52.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BMO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BMO is 13.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 37.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 13.23 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dick's Sporting Goods Inc (DKS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.87. This value represents a 14.84% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DKS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DKS is 16.23 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.50. This value represents a 19.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 31.90 vs. an industry ratio of 28.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. KC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -30.26 vs. an industry ratio of -278.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 40.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBWI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 6.80 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.26. This value represents a 20.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 7.27 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70.



Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 102.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CPRI is 13.29 vs. an industry ratio of 11.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (MLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.78. This value represents a 7.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MLAB is 14.96 vs. an industry ratio of 0.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Monro, Inc. (MNRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 55.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MNRO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MNRO is 29.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Movado Group Inc. (MOV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The jewelry retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 37.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for MOV is 18.59 vs. an industry ratio of 10.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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