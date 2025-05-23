Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 27, 2025 : PDD, AZO, BNS, SKY, SHIP, BLRX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/27/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 14.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -8.02%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 146.85% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 11.05 vs. an industry ratio of 6.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $36.78. This value represents a 0.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 25.72 vs. an industry ratio of 22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.14. This value represents a 1.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BNS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -0.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BNS is 10.67 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70.



Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.75. This value represents a 20.97% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SKY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of 19.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (SHIP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 198.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SHIP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 45.45%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 266.02% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHIP is 53.91 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.84. This value represents a 110.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLRX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -0.80 vs. an industry ratio of 3.50.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.