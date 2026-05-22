Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 26, 2026 : AZO, ESLT, CSW, SKY, VNET

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending May 31, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $36.09. This value represents a 2.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 23.05 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $3.44. This value represents a 33.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.22%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 49.37 vs. an industry ratio of 38.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.43. This value represents a 8.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CSW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -26.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSW is 26.54 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Champion Homes, Inc. (SKY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 3.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SKY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -13.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SKY is 18.30 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



VNET Group, Inc. (VNET)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VNET is 47.29 vs. an industry ratio of -273.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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