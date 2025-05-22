Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 23, 2025 : BAH, FRO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/23/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 19.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BAH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 20.29 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00.



Frontline Plc (FRO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 70.97% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FRO is 8.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.