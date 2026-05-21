Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2026 : BJ, BAH, GSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/22/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 8.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 21.19 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consulting company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.32. This value represents a 18.01% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BAH has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BAH is 12.76 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.40. This value represents a 9.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 4.28 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.





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