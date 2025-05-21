Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 22, 2025 : TD, ADI, WSM, BJ, RL, BZ, CSWI, ATAT, AAP, LSPD, THR, REPL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/22/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.24. This value represents a 17.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TD is 12.09 vs. an industry ratio of 10.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 20.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 31.57 vs. an industry ratio of 11.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.76. This value represents a 13.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 20.39 vs. an industry ratio of 21.10.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.91. This value represents a 7.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 28.15 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.99. This value represents a 16.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.59%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 23.21 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BZ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.69%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 153.17% from previous report on 4/15/2025. CSW Industrials, Inc. (CSWI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.23. This value represents a 9.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CSWI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.73%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSWI is 38.61 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.32. This value represents a 23.08% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 19.63 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.82. This value represents a 222.39% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 21.48 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LSPD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 160%. Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The industrial company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.50. This value represents a 47.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year THR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.7%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for THR is 16.32 vs. an industry ratio of 28.50.



Replimune Group, Inc. (REPL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.75. This value represents a 8.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REPL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REPL is -3.06 vs. an industry ratio of -11.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





