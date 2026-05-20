Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 21, 2026 : WMT, NTES, WSM, RL, WMS, NIO, VIPS, YMM, HLNE, AAP, LSPD, ESEA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/21/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a 6.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 46.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.94. This value represents a 12.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NTES missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -25.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 13.91 vs. an industry ratio of 8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 2.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WSM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for WSM is 18.55 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ralph Lauren Corporation (RL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.52. This value represents a 11.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RL is 19.70 vs. an industry ratio of 16.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.00. This value represents a 2.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WMS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMS is 21.22 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NIO Inc. (NIO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The auto (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 46.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NIO is -26.09 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.60. This value represents a 15.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 6.19 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 29.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. YMM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -7.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 12.79 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Hamilton Lane Incorporated (HLNE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.46. This value represents a 20.66% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HLNE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 21.09%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HLNE is 13.52 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advance Auto Parts Inc. (AAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 277.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AAP has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 109.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AAP is 17.88 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LSPD is 289.00 vs. an industry ratio of -262.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $4.54. This value represents a 20.74% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ESEA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -3.86%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ESEA is 3.87 vs. an industry ratio of 7.30.





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