Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 21, 2025 : TJX, LOW, MDT, TGT, BIDU, WIX, YMM, VFC, DY, WB, IQ, GOOS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/21/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.90. This value represents a 3.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 30.41 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $2.88. This value represents a 5.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 19.20 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Medtronic plc (MDT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $1.58. This value represents a 8.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MDT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MDT is 15.93 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 18.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 11.47 vs. an industry ratio of 27.40.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 44.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 73.44%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 182.79% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 10.96 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 112.12% increase compared to the same quarter last year. WIX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -16.36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 50.62 vs. an industry ratio of 36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 77.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 17.99 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. This value represents a 53.13% increase compared to the same quarter last year. VFC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -3300%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 19.35 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.40. This value represents a 33.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 63.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 23.54 vs. an industry ratio of 23.80.



Weibo Corporation (WB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 17.65% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. WB missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -10.53%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WB is 6.14 vs. an industry ratio of -30.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 70.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 21.00 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.16. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GOOS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GOOS is 12.49 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.





