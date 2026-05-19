Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 20, 2026 : ADI, TJX, LOW, TGT, ROIV, HAS, GDS, VFC, BZ, IMVT, ZIM, ARCO

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/20/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.89. This value represents a 56.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ADI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ADI is 36.88 vs. an industry ratio of 95.60.



TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.01. This value represents a 9.78% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TJX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.62%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for TJX is 29.64 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.96. This value represents a 1.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for LOW is 17.30 vs. an industry ratio of 14.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $1.37. This value represents a 5.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 15.33 vs. an industry ratio of 25.80.



Roivant Sciences Ltd. (ROIV)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 22.58% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ROIV is -18.42 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70.



Hasbro, Inc. (HAS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The toy (game/hobby) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.12. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 52.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HAS is 16.16 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 120.83% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1500%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is 35.97 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



V.F. Corporation (VFC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 84.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VFC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 34.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VFC is 20.60 vs. an industry ratio of 16.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KANZHUN LIMITED (BZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -16%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BZ is 15.56 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Immunovant, Inc. (IMVT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.60. This value represents a 6.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IMVT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.39%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IMVT is -9.94 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 108.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is -3.54 vs. an industry ratio of 7.40.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 57.14% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 12.21 vs. an industry ratio of 11.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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