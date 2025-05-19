Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 20, 2025 : HD, ESLT, AS, VIK, HTHT, EXP, BILI, VIPS, GDS, IHS, HOV, RERE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/20/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.59. This value represents a 1.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 25.39 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 27.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ESLT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ESLT is 36.93 vs. an industry ratio of 61.10.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AS has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AS is 45.13 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The truck company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.26. This value represents a 766.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIK has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIK is 20.44 vs. an industry ratio of 18.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 34.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 19.88 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.34. This value represents a 4.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 16.88 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 87.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BILI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 141.78% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is 157.75 vs. an industry ratio of -11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 3.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. VIPS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -7.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIPS is 7.51 vs. an industry ratio of 43.40.



GDS Holdings Limited (GDS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.22. This value represents a 18.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GDS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 62.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GDS is -55.57 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00.



IHS Holding Limited (IHS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The infrastructure company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 342.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IHS is 8.72 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20.



Hovnanian Enterprises Inc (HOV)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The building (residential/commercial) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.45. This value represents a 63.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HOV Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HOV is 8.66 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



ATRenew Inc. (RERE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RERE is 14.79 vs. an industry ratio of 4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





