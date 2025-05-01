Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 2, 2025 : XOM, CVX, ETN, CI, APO, SHEL, IMO, DD, CBOE, TROW, WLK, BEN

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/02/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 15.53% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. XOM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 16.18 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.15. This value represents a 26.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 17.81 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $2.70. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ETN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ETN is 24.55 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



The Cigna Group (CI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The hmo company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $6.39. This value represents a 1.24% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CI is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10.



Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.74. This value represents a 16.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APO is 18.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shell PLC (SHEL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.59. This value represents a 33.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SHEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -32.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SHEL is 9.80 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.52. IMO reported earnings of $1.65 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.88%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 19.01%. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 20.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DD is 15.53 vs. an industry ratio of 1.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $2.36. CBOE reported earnings of $2.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 9.77%.T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (TROW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $2.09. This value represents a 12.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. TROW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.93%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TROW is 10.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.



Westlake Corporation (WLK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The plastics company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 47.76% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WLK had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -94.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WLK is 19.79 vs. an industry ratio of 425.10.



Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 16.07% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEN is 9.33 vs. an industry ratio of 13.60.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.