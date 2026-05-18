Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2026 : HD, AS, BILI, EXP, BEKE, MMYT, RERE, ECC, CAN, RDCM, EIC, CRNT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Home Depot, Inc. (HD)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $3.42. This value represents a 3.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2027 Price to Earnings ratio for HD is 19.79 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amer Sports, Inc. (AS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 19.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 14.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AS is 28.31 vs. an industry ratio of 46.00.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BILI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 11.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is 29.80 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Materials Inc (EXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.47. This value represents a 29.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EXP is 15.30 vs. an industry ratio of 29.40.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 27.12 vs. an industry ratio of 44.70.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MMYT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.08%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 35.49 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ATRenew Inc. (RERE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RERE has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RERE is 11.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.



Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (ECC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 21.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ECC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ECC is 4.74 vs. an industry ratio of 13.00.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 74.07% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is -2.50 vs. an industry ratio of 10.80.



Radcom Ltd. (RDCM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The computer networks company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDCM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 37.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RDCM is 18.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (EIC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The investment fund company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 17.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EIC is 8.16 vs. an industry ratio of 23.60.



Ceragon Networks Ltd. (CRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRNT is 14.76 vs. an industry ratio of 26.60.





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