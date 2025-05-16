Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 19, 2025 : ICL, ZIM, GSL, TH, GILT, CGEN, CBAT

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/19/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 11.11% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 17.38 vs. an industry ratio of 17.60.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.89. This value represents a 152.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZIM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -31.19%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 20.97 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.27. This value represents a 10.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 2.64 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 110.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is -27.96 vs. an industry ratio of 8.30.



Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (GILT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The satellite communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 36.36% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GILT and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GILT is 13.38 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 37.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CGEN had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CGEN is -11.42 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CBAT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -600%. The days to cover, as reported in the 4/30/2025 short interest update, increased 150.32% from previous report on 4/15/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAT is 21.90 vs. an industry ratio of -8.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





