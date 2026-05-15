Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 18, 2026 : BIDU, RYAAY, RNW, IQ, CGEN, DUOT, NRXP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/18/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Baidu, Inc. (BIDU)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.50. This value represents a 33.92% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIDU has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BIDU is 20.80 vs. an industry ratio of 45.80.



Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.95. This value represents a 61.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RYAAY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 44.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RYAAY is 11.43 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 261.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. RNW missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -23.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RNW is 79.14 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



iQIYI, Inc. (IQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 266.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. IQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for IQ is 11.80 vs. an industry ratio of 45.80.



Compugen Ltd. (CGEN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 12.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CGEN is -11.65 vs. an industry ratio of -7.20.



Duos Technologies Group, Inc. (DUOT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 83.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DUOT is 214.75 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 85.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NRXP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -63.64%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NRXP is -26.75 vs. an industry ratio of 4.40.





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