Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 16, 2025 : RBC, FLO, MHH

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/16/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $2.53. This value represents a 6.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 8.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RBC is 39.79 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. FLO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FLO is 14.30 vs. an industry ratio of 43.90.



Mastech Digital, Inc (MHH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. MHH reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 250.00%.MHH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -77.78%.

