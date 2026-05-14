Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2026 : RBC, HTHT, SGML, SPRY, AZ, LUCD, MHH, INKT, PAVM, SURG, LFWD, SLE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/15/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



RBC Bearings Incorporated (RBC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.23. This value represents a 22.81% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RBC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.85%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RBC is 54.15 vs. an industry ratio of 16.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



H World Group Limited (HTHT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The hotel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.42. This value represents a 35.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HTHT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -20.51%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for HTHT is 19.00 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SGML missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -83.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SGML is 20.47 vs. an industry ratio of -25.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.53. This value represents a 51.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -4.98 vs. an industry ratio of 4.20.



A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. (AZ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 57.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AZ The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZ is -43.13 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 64.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LUCD is -4.64 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



Mastech Digital, Inc (MHH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. MHH reported earnings of $0 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing aMHH missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.77. This value represents a 10.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for INKT is -3.38 vs. an industry ratio of -7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.80. This value represents a 80.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PAVM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PAVM is -1.98 vs. an industry ratio of 0.80.



SurgePays, Inc. (SURG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 57.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SURG is -1.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 93.84% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LFWD is -5.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.00.



Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-2.64. This value represents a 97.36% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -202.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SLE is -0.52 vs. an industry ratio of 13.30.





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