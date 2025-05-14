Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 15, 2025 : WMT, DE, BABA, NTES, BEKE, NICE, BIRK, WMS, BTDR, MFG, CSIQ, GAMB

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/15/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Walmart Inc. (WMT)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WMT has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WMT is 37.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Deere & Company (DE)is reporting for the quarter ending April 30, 2025. The farm machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $5.68. This value represents a 33.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 1st calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DE is 26.39 vs. an industry ratio of 25.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.27. This value represents a 20.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters BABA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -2.46%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 16.07 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



NetEase, Inc. (NTES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.79. This value represents a 9.82% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NTES is 15.83 vs. an industry ratio of 23.20.



KE Holdings Inc (BEKE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BEKE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BEKE is 23.53 vs. an industry ratio of 19.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NICE Ltd (NICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $2.25. This value represents a 11.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NICE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.26%. Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.57. This value represents a 29.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BIRK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BIRK is 29.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (WMS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.09. This value represents a 11.38% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WMS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -6.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WMS is 20.73 vs. an industry ratio of 31.40.



Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 4900.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BTDR is -25.77 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90.



Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The bank (foreign) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MFG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -350%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MFG is 10.77 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.50. This value represents a 889.47% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CSIQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is -14.30 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GAMB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GAMB is 15.85 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





