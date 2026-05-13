Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2026 : BN, VIK, NVMI, LUNR, ONDS, CLBT, YETI, BTDR, AVAH, CSIQ, WWW, CRMD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/14/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Brookfield Corporation (BN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The real estate company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. This value represents a 1.54% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BN is 15.56 vs. an industry ratio of 23.90.



Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VIK is 24.35 vs. an industry ratio of -24.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nova Ltd. (NVMI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.04. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year NVMI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.58%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for NVMI is 52.64 vs. an industry ratio of 46.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.07. This value represents a 65.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNR is -802.25 vs. an industry ratio of -76.40.



Ondas Inc (ONDS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (national) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. This value represents a 66.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ONDS is -32.29 vs. an industry ratio of -13.90.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CLBT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -18.18%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CLBT is 29.63 vs. an industry ratio of 32.80.



YETI Holdings, Inc. (YETI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 76.19% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YETI has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for YETI is 17.04 vs. an industry ratio of 44.50.



Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.47. This value represents a 27.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BTDR is -12.10 vs. an industry ratio of 24.40.



Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (AVAH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.12. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AVAH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AVAH is 12.18 vs. an industry ratio of 26.10.



Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.06. This value represents a 0.93% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CSIQ is -9.61 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80.



Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 22.22% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WWW has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.27%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WWW is 10.61 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20.



CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 13.33% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CRMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -29.07%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CRMD is 17.07 vs. an industry ratio of -7.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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