Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 14, 2025 : DT, MMYT, GLBE, CLBT, TSEM, SRRK, SPRY, ARCO, DAVA, KRNT, NEXN, BITF

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/14/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -21.43%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 74.24 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



MakeMyTrip Limited (MMYT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 13.79% increase compared to the same quarter last year. MMYT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -11.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MMYT is 83.65 vs. an industry ratio of 54.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 200%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is 188.55 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cellebrite DI Ltd. (CLBT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CLBT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 30.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 23.74 vs. an industry ratio of 219.20.



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.63. This value represents a 6.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRRK is -14.56 vs. an industry ratio of -2.30.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.35. This value represents a 218.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -10.38 vs. an industry ratio of 3.90.



Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (ARCO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 7.14% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ARCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ARCO is 11.17 vs. an industry ratio of 22.40.



Endava plc (DAVA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.23. This value represents a 675.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAVA is 25.29 vs. an industry ratio of 30.40.



Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 43.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KRNT is -87.73 vs. an industry ratio of -24.60.



Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 50.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year NEXN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NEXN is 18.17 vs. an industry ratio of 13.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BITF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 175%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -7.79 vs. an industry ratio of -6.50.





