Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 13, 2026 : BABA, TSEM, DT, ICL, BIRK, GLBE, WIX, VSH, ATAT, CAAP, EOSE, TAK

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/13/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 35.03% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BABA is 31.78 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric company company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.49. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TSEM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TSEM is 86.70 vs. an industry ratio of 50.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dynatrace, Inc. (DT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DT is 45.72 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ICL Group Ltd. (ICL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 11.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ICL is 16.25 vs. an industry ratio of 15.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Birkenstock Holding plc (BIRK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The shoes & retail apparel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 20.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BIRK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BIRK is 16.38 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global-E Online Ltd. (GLBE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 263.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GLBE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 16.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for GLBE is 27.19 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.15. This value represents a 72.73% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 48.66 vs. an industry ratio of 14.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (VSH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 200.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSH is 66.98 vs. an industry ratio of 66.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.37. This value represents a 54.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ATAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ATAT is 18.65 vs. an industry ratio of -18.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Corporacion America Airports SA (CAAP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The airline company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.51. This value represents a 104.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAAP is 10.41 vs. an industry ratio of 5.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (EOSE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The industrial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.28. This value represents a 40.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for EOSE is -9.52 vs. an industry ratio of 16.80.



Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TAK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 31.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TAK is 10.42 vs. an industry ratio of 6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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