Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 13, 2025 : SE, JD, CYBR, ONON, LOAR, TME, LEGN, SLAB, IGT, CAMT, NYAX, UAA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/13/2025.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1625.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 35.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 7.80 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



CyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The security company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. This value represents a 231.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CYBR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 26.32%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CYBR is -817.07 vs. an industry ratio of -379.10.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 43.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 53.72 vs. an industry ratio of 15.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Loar Holdings Inc. (LOAR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 550.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LOAR and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LOAR is 159.80 vs. an industry ratio of 38.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 17.82 vs. an industry ratio of 19.90.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.29. This value represents a 81.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LEGN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 61.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is -48.89 vs. an industry ratio of -2.40.



Silicon Laboratories, Inc. (SLAB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The semiconductor company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.56. This value represents a 58.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLAB is -120.67 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



International Game Technology (IGT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.14. This value represents a 69.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters IGT had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -31.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for IGT is 16.72 vs. an industry ratio of 21.70.



Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.71. This value represents a 24.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAMT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.69%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMT is 23.20 vs. an industry ratio of 1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nayax Ltd. (NYAX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 126.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NYAX is 73.96 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Under Armour, Inc. (UAA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 181.82% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year UAA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 166.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for UAA is 19.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





