Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 12, 2026 : SE, JD, TIGO, ARMK, ZBRA, ONON, CAMT, QBTS, AMTM, VG, LEGN, TME

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/12/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 7.69% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 25.58 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.43. This value represents a 61.26% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of 17.80.



Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The wireless (non-us) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 21.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TIGO is 24.90 vs. an industry ratio of 5.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aramark (ARMK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.47. This value represents a 38.24% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ARMK missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARMK is 20.31 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Zebra Technologies Corporation (ZBRA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The machinery (thermal proc) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $3.49. This value represents a 10.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ZBRA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.23%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ZBRA is 15.07 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 52.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. ONON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -178.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 25.35 vs. an industry ratio of 13.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Camtek Ltd. (CAMT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 14.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CAMT is 65.88 vs. an industry ratio of -24.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



D-Wave Quantum Inc. (QBTS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 400.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for QBTS is -51.30 vs. an industry ratio of 34.80.



Amentum Holdings, Inc. (AMTM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The engineering company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. This value represents a 3.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMTM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AMTM is 10.48 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20.



Venture Global, Inc. (VG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 18.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VG is 8.74 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Legend Biotech Corporation (LEGN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LEGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -54.55%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LEGN is 90.71 vs. an industry ratio of -8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 5.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TME has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TME is 10.27 vs. an industry ratio of 50.40.





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