Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 12, 2025 : NRG, KSPI, MNDY, WTRG, FOX, FOXA, SWX, SRAD, RDNT, MAC, HBM, SGRY

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/12/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



NRG Energy, Inc. (NRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.80. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRG is 16.71 vs. an industry ratio of 15.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.63. This value represents a 3.95% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KSPI is 7.50 vs. an industry ratio of 57.20.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 71.43% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MNDY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 163.16%. Essential Utilities, Inc. (WTRG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The water supply company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.80. This value represents a 9.59% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WTRG is 19.33 vs. an industry ratio of 22.80.



Fox Corporation (FOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 11.93% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FOX is 10.37 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 14.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOXA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 47.69%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 11.33 vs. an industry ratio of -8.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (SWX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The gas distribution company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 17.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SWX is 20.36 vs. an industry ratio of 14.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 75.17 vs. an industry ratio of 16.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 328.57% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RDNT has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 144.56 vs. an industry ratio of 25.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Macerich Company (MAC)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MAC is 10.11 vs. an industry ratio of 13.20.



Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 31.25% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. HBM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HBM is 14.65 vs. an industry ratio of -3.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 166.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SGRY is 30.65 vs. an industry ratio of 11.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





