Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 11, 2026 : CEG, B, KSPI, FOX, FOXA, MOS, KGS, RDNT, MNDY, LQDA, FSK, SDRL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/11/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.56. This value represents a 19.63% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CEG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.88%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CEG is 26.63 vs. an industry ratio of 20.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Barrick Mining Corporation (B)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The gold mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.74. This value represents a 111.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year B has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for B is 11.75 vs. an industry ratio of -22.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Joint Stock Company Kaspi.kz (KSPI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.41. This value represents a 6.95% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Fox Corporation (FOX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.04. This value represents a 5.45% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 60.78%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FOX is 12.31 vs. an industry ratio of 112.00.



Fox Corporation (FOXA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 7.27% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year FOXA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 74.47%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FOXA is 13.63 vs. an industry ratio of 112.00.



Mosaic Company (MOS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The fertilizers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a 59.18% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MOS is 14.69 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (KGS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil field machinery & equipment company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 28.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters KGS had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -24.53%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KGS is 30.16 vs. an industry ratio of 19.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



RadNet, Inc. (RDNT)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The medical (outpatient/home care) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for RDNT is 92.74 vs. an industry ratio of 27.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



monday.com Ltd. (MNDY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 34.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. MNDY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -82.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MNDY is 41.74 vs. an industry ratio of 29.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.34. This value represents a 175.56% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is 24.16 vs. an industry ratio of -7.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



FS KKR Capital Corp. (FSK)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.44. This value represents a 32.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FSK is 6.44 vs. an industry ratio of 8.80.



Seadrill Limited (SDRL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil & gas drilling company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 56.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SDRL is 62.78 vs. an industry ratio of 39.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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