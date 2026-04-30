Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 1, 2026 : XOM, CVX, LIN, AON, CL, TRP, IMO, D, CBOE, ARES, LYB, CHD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/01/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.07. This value represents a 39.20% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year XOM has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for XOM is 13.83 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Chevron Corporation (CVX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.92. This value represents a 57.80% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CVX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.56%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CVX is 13.60 vs. an industry ratio of 19.00.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.27. This value represents a 8.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.48%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 28.35 vs. an industry ratio of 15.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Aon plc (AON)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The insurance brokers company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $6.33. This value represents a 11.64% increase compared to the same quarter last year. AON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -6.13%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AON is 16.99 vs. an industry ratio of 14.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.95. This value represents a 4.40% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.4%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CL is 21.95 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TC Energy Corporation (TRP)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.70. This value represents a 6.06% increase compared to the same quarter last year. TRP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -5.71%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TRP is 23.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Imperial Oil Limited (IMO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. IMO reported earnings of $1.75 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -4.57%. In the past year IMO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.68%. Dominion Energy, Inc. (D)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 4.30% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year D has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for D is 17.36 vs. an industry ratio of 17.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.33. CBOE reported earnings of $2.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 33.20%.Ares Management Corporation (ARES)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.34. This value represents a 22.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ARES is 17.97 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.31. This value represents a 6.06% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LYB is 13.47 vs. an industry ratio of 13.50.



Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (CHD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a 2.20% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHD is 25.65 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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