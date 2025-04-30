Pre-Market Earnings Report for May 1, 2025 : LLY, MA, MCD, LIN, KKR, SO, ICE, TRI, CVS, PH, APD, BDX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 05/01/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Eli Lilly and Company (LLY)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The large cap pharmaceutical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $3.52. This value represents a 36.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LLY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.37%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LLY is 39.47 vs. an industry ratio of 14.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Mastercard Incorporated (MA)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 14 analysts that follow the stock is $3.57. This value represents a 7.85% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MA has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 3.8%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MA is 33.96 vs. an industry ratio of 50.20.



McDonald's Corporation (MCD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.64. This value represents a 2.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MCD is 25.76 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Linde plc (LIN)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.93. This value represents a 4.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year LIN has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.02%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LIN is 27.34 vs. an industry ratio of 8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The finance/investment management company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.99. This value represents a 26.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KKR is 25.58 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Southern Company (SO)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 16.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -1.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SO is 21.37 vs. an industry ratio of 14.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (ICE)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The securities exchange company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $1.69. This value represents a 14.19% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ICE has met analyst expectations twice and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ICE is 24.28 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.06. This value represents a 4.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TRI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TRI is 47.50 vs. an industry ratio of 23.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CVS Health Corporation (CVS)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $1.67. This value represents a 27.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CVS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.49%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CVS is 11.02 vs. an industry ratio of 12.30.



Parker-Hannifin Corporation (PH)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $6.73. This value represents a 3.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.98%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PH is 22.54 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The chemical company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $2.84. This value represents a 0.35% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year APD has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for APD is 21.42 vs. an industry ratio of 1.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX)is reporting for the quarter ending March 31, 2025. The medical/dental supplies company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $3.28. This value represents a 3.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BDX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.1%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BDX is 14.32 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.





