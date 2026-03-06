Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 9, 2026 : ZIM, KFY, GBTG, NYAX, SPRY, HRTG, UMAC, FCEL, ACCO, DDD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/09/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (ZIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.01. This value represents a 121.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters ZIM had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -38.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ZIM is 10.73 vs. an industry ratio of 11.10.



Korn Ferry (KFY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The staffing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.22. This value represents a 2.52% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KFY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.31%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KFY is 12.52 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (GBTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GBTG is 72.25 vs. an industry ratio of 104.10.



Nayax Ltd. (NYAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial transactions company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 380.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NYAX is 105.63 vs. an industry ratio of 26.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ARS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SPRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 180.77% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SPRY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -15.56%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPRY is -5.18 vs. an industry ratio of -4.20.



Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (HRTG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The insurance (property & casualty) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $1.61. This value represents a 143.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year HRTG has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 207.55%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HRTG is 4.74 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Unusual Machines, Inc. (UMAC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.05. UMAC reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -16.67%.FuelCell Energy, Inc. (FCEL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The alternative energy company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 52.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FCEL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -18.54%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FCEL is -3.23 vs. an industry ratio of -2.20.



Acco Brands Corporation (ACCO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 2.56% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACCO is 4.79 vs. an industry ratio of 13.70.



3D Systems Corporation (DDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.11. This value represents a 45.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DDD is -4.08 vs. an industry ratio of -18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





