Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 7, 2025 : AQN, ADV, GCO, WHF, INTT, ONCY, LFWD

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/07/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The electric power utilities company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. AQN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for AQN is 12.68 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40.



Advantage Solutions Inc. (ADV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 200.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 30 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ADV is -4.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.40.



Genesco Inc. (GCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $3.31. This value represents a 27.80% increase compared to the same quarter last year. GCO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.63%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GCO is 34.69 vs. an industry ratio of 9.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (WHF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 15.22% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters WHF had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WHF is 6.50 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50.



inTest Corporation (INTT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.14. INTT reported earnings of $0.16 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -12.50%.INTT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2024 by -46.67%. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (ONCY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 100.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ONCY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ONCY is -2.64 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lifeward Ltd. (LFWD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 42.86% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LFWD is -0.97 vs. an industry ratio of -80.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.