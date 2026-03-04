Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 5, 2026 : CNQ, CIEN, KR, JD, BURL, BJ, TTC, BILI, VSCO, LQDA, AMPX, GSL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/05/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Canadian Natural Resources Limited (CNQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The oil company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.53. This value represents a 19.70% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CNQ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CNQ is 17.79 vs. an industry ratio of 153.00.



Ciena Corporation (CIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.89. This value represents a 134.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CIEN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -46.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CIEN is 77.10 vs. an industry ratio of 31.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kroger Company (KR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The supermarket company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $1.20. This value represents a 5.26% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KR has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.96%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for KR is 14.33 vs. an industry ratio of 19.10.



JD.com, Inc. (JD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 103.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 29.41%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for JD is 11.93 vs. an industry ratio of 18.20.



Burlington Stores, Inc. (BURL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $4.70. This value represents a 15.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BURL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 13.21%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BURL is 31.29 vs. an industry ratio of 28.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (BJ)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 11 analysts that follow the stock is $0.93. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BJ has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.45%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BJ is 22.89 vs. an industry ratio of 21.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Toro Company (TTC)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The tools company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.65. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year TTC has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 5.81%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TTC is 21.60 vs. an industry ratio of 20.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bilibili Inc. (BILI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The broadcast (radio/tv) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 240.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BILI has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BILI is 64.83 vs. an industry ratio of 28.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Victorias Secret & Co. (VSCO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 4.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VSCO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for VSCO is 23.09 vs. an industry ratio of 7.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Liquidia Corporation (LQDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LQDA is -33.10 vs. an industry ratio of -5.80.



Amprius Technologies, Inc. (AMPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year AMPX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMPX is -55.38 vs. an industry ratio of 0.70.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.31. This value represents a 9.41% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.42%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 3.92 vs. an industry ratio of 11.40.





