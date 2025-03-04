Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 5, 2025 : CPB, YMM, THO, ANF, FL, REVG, GSL, SSYS, DAKT, RSKD, NEXN, KMDA

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/05/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



The Campbell's Company (CPB)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 8.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CPB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 2.3%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CPB is 13.11 vs. an industry ratio of 18.00.



Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (YMM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year YMM has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for YMM is 25.02 vs. an industry ratio of 15.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.07. This value represents a 82.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 21.49 vs. an industry ratio of 20.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $3.48. This value represents a 17.17% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.76%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 9.11 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60.



Foot Locker, Inc. (FL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 8 analysts that follow the stock is $0.73. This value represents a 92.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. FL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -15.38%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FL is 14.54 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



REV Group, Inc. (REVG)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The transportation services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.22. This value represents a 10.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. REVG missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REVG is 13.25 vs. an industry ratio of 12.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Global Ship Lease, Inc. (GSL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The shipping company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.30. This value represents a 7.63% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year GSL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 0.82%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for GSL is 2.19 vs. an industry ratio of 9.70.



Stratasys, Ltd. (SSYS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The printing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 71.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SSYS has met analyst expectations three times and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SSYS is -26.08 vs. an industry ratio of -9.30.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -52.94%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 15.21 vs. an industry ratio of -0.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Riskified Ltd. (RSKD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. This value represents a 100.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year RSKD has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RSKD is -34.33 vs. an industry ratio of -67.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nexxen International Ltd. (NEXN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The advertising/marketing company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.28. This value represents a 211.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NEXN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -47.06%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NEXN is 11.04 vs. an industry ratio of -8.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kamada Ltd. (KMDA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.05. This value represents a 44.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KMDA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for KMDA is 28.29 vs. an industry ratio of -3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





