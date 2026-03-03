Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 4, 2026 : DY, NXE, BBWI, ANF, WIX, EYE, EYPT, GENI, DAKT, STVN, OCGN, REAX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/04/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.66. This value represents a 49.55% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 15.24%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DY is 39.10 vs. an industry ratio of 56.00.



Nexgen Energy Ltd. (NXE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 62.50% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NXE is -38.00 vs. an industry ratio of -62.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Bath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $1.77. This value represents a 15.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BBWI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBWI is 7.45 vs. an industry ratio of 33.30.



Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.56. This value represents a 0.28% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ANF has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 10.28%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for ANF is 9.99 vs. an industry ratio of 8.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Wix.com Ltd. (WIX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.24. This value represents a 73.91% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for WIX is 28.57 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consumer company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a 88.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year EYE has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 40%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EYE is 65.68 vs. an industry ratio of 21.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



EyePoint, Inc. (EYPT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.78. This value represents a 21.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EYPT is -5.95 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



Genius Sports Limited (GENI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet content company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.02. This value represents a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for GENI is -19.30 vs. an industry ratio of -0.50.



Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 1700.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. DAKT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -88.89%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DAKT is 23.31 vs. an industry ratio of 22.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Stevanato Group S.p.A. (STVN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.20. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year STVN has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for STVN is 24.74 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. OCGN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -16.67%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for OCGN is -8.43 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.



The Real Brokerage, Inc. (REAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year REAX and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REAX is -53.00 vs. an industry ratio of 0.20.





