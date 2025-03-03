Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 4, 2025 : PLUG, WVE, NYAX, OLPX, PMTS, EVGO, ESPR, FSTR, YMAB, SOPH, STIM, AMLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/04/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Plug Power, Inc. (PLUG)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.23. PLUG reported earnings of $-1.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -78.50%.WAVE Life Sciences Ltd. (WVE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. WVE reported earnings of $-0.15 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 13.33%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 13 days.Nayax Ltd. (NYAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. NYAX reported earnings of $-0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -140.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 20 days.Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (OLPX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.00. OLPX reported earnings of $0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -100.00%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days.CPI Card Group Inc. (PMTS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.55. PMTS reported earnings of $0.23 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 139.13%.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 129.80% from previous report on 1/31/2025. EVgo Inc. (EVGO)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.15. EVGO reported earnings of $-0.12 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 25.00%.Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (ESPR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. ESPR reported earnings of $-0.5 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -72.00%.L.B. Foster Company (FSTR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.28. FSTR reported earnings of $-0.04 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -800.00%.Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (YMAB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. YMAB reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 550.00%.SOPHiA GENETICS SA (SOPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. SOPH reported earnings of $-0.37 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -35.14%.Neuronetics, Inc. (STIM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.25. STIM reported earnings of $-0.19 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 31.58%.Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.49. AMLX reported earnings of $0.07 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -800.00%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.