Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 31, 2026 : MKC, SNX, FDS, TE, CHA, BITF, HDL, ALTI, JILL, INKT, SNYR, AMS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/31/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.61. This value represents a 1.67% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for MKC is 17.23 vs. an industry ratio of 12.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



TD SYNNEX Corporation (SNX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The information technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $3.04. This value represents a 16.48% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SNX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -1.14%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SNX is 11.48 vs. an industry ratio of 12.90.



FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The business info service company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $4.37. This value represents a 2.10% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for FDS is 11.39 vs. an industry ratio of 17.50.



T1 Energy Inc. (TE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 121.43% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TE Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TE is -4.97 vs. an industry ratio of -10.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chagee Holdings Limited (CHA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The beverages company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.19. This value represents a 99.98% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters CHA had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -19.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHA is 7.17 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70.



Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.04. This value represents a 233.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. BITF missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -100%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BITF is -13.93 vs. an industry ratio of 14.60.



SUPER HI INTERNATIONAL HOLDING LTD. (HDL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The restaurant company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 120.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HDL is 28.06 vs. an industry ratio of 0.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



AlTi Global, Inc. (ALTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a 103.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ALTI is 32.80 vs. an industry ratio of 5.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



J. Jill, Inc. (JILL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 137.50% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year JILL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for JILL is 6.36 vs. an industry ratio of 11.50.



MiNK Therapeutics, Inc. (INKT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.68. This value represents a 9.68% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for INKT is -3.59 vs. an industry ratio of -8.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Synergy CHC Corp. (SNYR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. SNYR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -90%. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/13/2026 short interest update, increased 164.58% from previous report on 2/27/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNYR is 4.48 vs. an industry ratio of 0.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



American Shared Hospital Services (AMS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.02. AMS reported earnings of $-0.2 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -110.00%.

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