Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 31, 2025 : PVLA, LIEN, WPRT, FTCI, PRPH, BLRX, WKHS, BCLI, LMFA, IMCC

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/31/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Palvella Therapeutics, Inc. (PVLA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 90.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PVLA Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PVLA is -7.52 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50.



Chicago Atlantic BDC, Inc. (LIEN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.29. This value represents a 3.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LIEN is 15.79 vs. an industry ratio of 9.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 70.37% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 14 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WPRT is -2.51 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.93. This value represents a 32.86% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. FTCI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -22.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTCI is -0.64 vs. an industry ratio of -8.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



ProPhase Labs, Inc. (PRPH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 52.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters PRPH had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -12.9%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for PRPH is -0.36 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-6.00. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year BLRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLRX is -0.55 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Workhorse Group, Inc. (WKHS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-6.25. This value represents a 86.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for WKHS is -0.04 vs. an industry ratio of 24.90.



Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (BCLI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.49. This value represents a 70.30% increase compared to the same quarter last year. BCLI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -300%. The days to cover, as reported in the 3/14/2025 short interest update, increased 154.85% from previous report on 2/28/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BCLI is -0.45 vs. an industry ratio of -5.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



LM Funding America, Inc. (LMFA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.78. This value represents a 165.67% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LMFA is -0.27 vs. an industry ratio of -6.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



IM Cannabis Corp. (IMCC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.39. This value represents a 63.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. IMCC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -12.5%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the Price to Earnings ratio for IMCC is 0.00 vs. an industry ratio of -1.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





