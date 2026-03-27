Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 30, 2026 : SGML, BCAX, NMRA, CBAT, PDSB, PAVM

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/30/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Sigma Lithium Corporation (SGML)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 50.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SGML is -27.71 vs. an industry ratio of -20.20.



Bicara Therapeutics Inc. (BCAX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.72. This value represents a 84.62% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 15 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for BCAX is -7.42 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10.



Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NMRA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.34. This value represents a 8.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NMRA is -1.74 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical power company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.03. This value represents a 40.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CBAT missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -600%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CBAT is -16.06 vs. an industry ratio of -0.40.



PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.20. This value represents a 4.76% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PDSB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 9.52%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDSB is -0.80 vs. an industry ratio of -4.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-4.80. This value represents a 23.08% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. PAVM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2025 by -38.03%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAVM is -0.73 vs. an industry ratio of -4.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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