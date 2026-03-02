Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 3, 2026 : AZO, TGT, SE, VIK, ONON, BBY, THO, SRRK, SRAD, KTB, MRX, AMLX

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/03/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



AutoZone, Inc. (AZO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The wholesale retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 10 analysts that follow the stock is $27.10. This value represents a 4.21% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for AZO is 25.24 vs. an industry ratio of 19.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Corporation (TGT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 13 analysts that follow the stock is $2.17. This value represents a 9.96% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for TGT is 15.48 vs. an industry ratio of 29.60.



Sea Limited (SE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.63. This value represents a 61.54% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SE is 43.38 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.54. This value represents a 20.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year VIK has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for VIK is 31.33 vs. an industry ratio of 237.10.



On Holding AG (ONON)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 41.94% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. ONON missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -178.95%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ONON is 67.36 vs. an industry ratio of 10.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.48. This value represents a 3.88% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BBY has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.87%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for BBY is 9.82 vs. an industry ratio of 9.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 400.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. THO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -114.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for THO is 23.56 vs. an industry ratio of 22.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (SRRK)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.86. This value represents a 43.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRRK is -13.02 vs. an industry ratio of -5.60.



Sportradar Group AG (SRAD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.10. This value represents a 0.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SRAD is 42.47 vs. an industry ratio of 40.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The textile company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $1.65. This value represents a 19.57% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year KTB has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 6.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KTB is 11.86 vs. an industry ratio of 20.30.



Marex Group plc (MRX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.02. This value represents a 34.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year MRX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 4.35%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for MRX is 11.20 vs. an industry ratio of 7.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMLX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.30. This value represents a 45.45% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 17 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/13/2026 short interest update, increased 164.69% from previous report on 1/30/2026. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AMLX is -9.98 vs. an industry ratio of -5.70.





