Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 3, 2025 : TGTX, CRC, BUR, SGRY, NOMD, NABL, SNDX, FTRE, SPHR, RC, BLFS, OCUL

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/03/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



TG Therapeutics, Inc. (TGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.08. This value represents a 188.89% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 18 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TGTX is 356.63 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



California Resources Corporation (CRC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The oil (us exp & production) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.96. This value represents a 3.23% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CRC is 11.61 vs. an industry ratio of 10.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Burford Capital Limited (BUR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The financial services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.56. This value represents a 24.44% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BUR is 12.16 vs. an industry ratio of -28.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Surgery Partners, Inc. (SGRY)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.38. This value represents a 5.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SGRY had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -40.91%. The days to cover, as reported in the 2/14/2025 short interest update, increased 149.07% from previous report on 1/31/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SGRY is 36.75 vs. an industry ratio of 6.40, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Nomad Foods Limited (NOMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The food company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.39. This value represents a 14.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. NOMD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -2.44%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NOMD is 10.28 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.



N-able, Inc. (NABL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The technology services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 33.33% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. NABL missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -33.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for NABL is 37.37 vs. an industry ratio of 18.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNDX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $-1.08. This value represents a 8.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. SNDX missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -1.01%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for SNDX is -4.11 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60.



Fortrea Holdings Inc. (FTRE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. This value represents a 89.47% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for FTRE is 27.55 vs. an industry ratio of -1.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Sphere Entertainment Co. (SPHR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The media company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-2.15. This value represents a 56.21% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SPHR is -3.75 vs. an industry ratio of -19.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Ready Capital Corporation (RC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The reit company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.21. This value represents a 19.23% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for RC is 7.31 vs. an industry ratio of 10.50.



BioLife Solutions, Inc. (BLFS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 72.73% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year BLFS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 77.78%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for BLFS is -78.60 vs. an industry ratio of 6.90.



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (OCUL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.24. This value represents a 14.29% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for OCUL is -7.08 vs. an industry ratio of -0.60.





