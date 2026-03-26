Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 27, 2026 : CCL, TMC, CUK, KOPN, SBC, AUTL, SNWV, HUMA, SLE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/27/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Carnival Corporation (CCL)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.18. This value represents a 38.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CCL has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 36%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CCL is 10.86 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



TMC the metals company Inc. (TMC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The mining company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 20.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for TMC is -5.74 vs. an industry ratio of -22.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Carnival Corporation (CUK)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 30.77% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CUK Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CUK is 10.35 vs. an industry ratio of 12.40.



Kopin Corporation (KOPN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The electrical instrument company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.01. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. In the past year KOPN The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KOPN is -57.50 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50.



SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (SBC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.13. This value represents a 27.78% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. The last two quarters SBC had negative earnings surprises; the latest report they missed by -7.69%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 11 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SBC is 7.78 vs. an industry ratio of 1.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Autolus Therapeutics plc (AUTL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.31. This value represents a 244.44% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for AUTL is -1.34 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



SANUWAVE Health, Inc. (SNWV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.17. This value represents a 114.05% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SNWV and beat the expectations the other two quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SNWV is 332.17 vs. an industry ratio of 21.50, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Humacyte, Inc. (HUMA)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. This value represents a 18.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. HUMA missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -60%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for HUMA is -1.37 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Super League Enterprise, Inc. (SLE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The gaming company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-3.12. This value represents a 96.88% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SLE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -28.57%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SLE is -0.07 vs. an industry ratio of 17.00.





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