Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2026 : CMC, DOO, SCVL, DBI, LOVE, LUCD, ABOS, CGTX, RMTI

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/26/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Commercial Metals Company (CMC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The steel company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $1.28. This value represents a 392.31% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CMC is 8.77 vs. an industry ratio of 24.10.



BRP Inc. (DOO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $1.49. This value represents a 115.94% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year DOO has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 30.68%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DOO is 17.93 vs. an industry ratio of 8.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.33. This value represents a 38.89% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year SCVL has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for SCVL is 9.44 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Designer Brands Inc. (DBI)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The retail (shoe) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.48. This value represents a 9.09% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DBI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2025 by -2700%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for DBI is -263.50 vs. an industry ratio of 5.30.



The Lovesac Company (LOVE)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The home furnishings company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $2.00. This value represents a 6.10% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LOVE missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2025 by -2.86%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for LOVE is 41.00 vs. an industry ratio of 18.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 61.90% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LUCD is -2.67 vs. an industry ratio of -5.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ABOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.50. This value represents a 19.35% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ABOS is -1.28 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (CGTX)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. This value represents a 64.71% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 10 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CGTX is -3.14 vs. an industry ratio of -4.00, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Rockwell Medical, Inc. (RMTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.04. This value represents a 300.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for RMTI is -11.44 vs. an industry ratio of 21.30.





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