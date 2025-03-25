Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 26, 2025 : CTAS, PAYX, DLTR, CHWY, DOOO, JKS, REX, TH, CAN, DTIL, CLGN, ALUR

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/26/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Cintas Corporation (CTAS)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.05. This value represents a 9.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CTAS has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 7.92%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CTAS is 45.14 vs. an industry ratio of 20.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $1.48. This value represents a 7.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.79%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 29.02 vs. an industry ratio of -51.60, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The discount retail company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 12 analysts that follow the stock is $2.18. This value represents a 14.51% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DLTR is 12.94 vs. an industry ratio of 25.30.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 7 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 25.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. CHWY missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 136.08 vs. an industry ratio of 13.90, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



BRP Inc. (DOOO)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The auto (truck) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.62. This value represents a 65.75% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. DOOO missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -6.22%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days.The days to cover, as reported in the 2/28/2025 short interest update, increased 134.11% from previous report on 2/14/2025. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for DOOO is 12.17 vs. an industry ratio of 24.50.



JinkoSolar Holding Company Limited (JKS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The solar company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.46. This value represents a 138.02% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. JKS missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2023 by -47.84%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for JKS is -87.79 vs. an industry ratio of -23.60.



REX American Resources Corporation (REX)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The biofuels company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.27. This value represents a 76.72% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year REX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 91.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for REX is 12.60 vs. an industry ratio of 3.10, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Target Hospitality Corp. (TH)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The leisure (recreational) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.06. This value represents a 79.31% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year TH has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 3rd calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 66.67%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for TH is 9.55 vs. an industry ratio of 17.70.



Canaan Inc. (CAN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The computer software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.14. This value represents a 60.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CAN missed the consensus earnings per share in the 3rd calendar quarter of 2024 by -80%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CAN is -1.45 vs. an industry ratio of 17.40.



Precision BioSciences, Inc. (DTIL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a 87.46% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for DTIL is -4.59 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30.



CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (CLGN)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.42. This value represents a no change for the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for CLGN is -2.15 vs. an industry ratio of -4.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Allurion Technologies, Inc. (ALUR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-5.00. This value represents a 68.25% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ALUR is -0.32 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





