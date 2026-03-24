Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 25, 2026 : PDD, PAYX, CHWY, KC, WGO, CGNT, EDAP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/25/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $3.21. This value represents a 26.38% increase compared to the same quarter last year. PDD missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -39.11%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for PDD is 9.48 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30.



Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $1.68. This value represents a 12.75% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year PAYX has beat the expectations every quarter. The highest one was in the 4th calendar quarter where they beat the consensus by 1.61%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for PAYX is 17.03 vs. an industry ratio of -36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Chewy, Inc. (CHWY)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 9 analysts that follow the stock is $0.09. This value represents a 125.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CHWY has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CHWY is 42.89 vs. an industry ratio of 18.30, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.12. This value represents a 140.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. KC missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -14.29%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for KC is -22.46 vs. an industry ratio of -36.80, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The building company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $0.25. This value represents a 31.58% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year WGO has met analyst expectations once and beat the expectations the other three quarters. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for WGO is 13.90 vs. an industry ratio of 18.60.



Cognyte Software Ltd. (CGNT)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The internet software company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.10. This value represents a 150.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year CGNT and beat the expectations the other quarter. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CGNT is -163.00 vs. an industry ratio of -36.80.



EDAP TMS S.A. (EDAP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.16. This value represents a 220.00% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. EDAP missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -25%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EDAP is -5.41 vs. an industry ratio of -5.10.





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