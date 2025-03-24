Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 25, 2025 : ATAT, RUM, CRMD, CSIQ, SMTI, ATOS, XFOR, PAVM, ACCS, CNM, MKC, PHGE

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/25/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited (ATAT)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.30. ATAT reported earnings of $0.21 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 42.86%.Rumble Inc. (RUM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.13. RUM reported earnings of $-0.14 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -7.14%.CorMedix Inc. (CRMD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. CRMD reported earnings of $-0.26 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -165.38%.Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.21. CSIQ reported earnings of $-0.02 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 950.00%.Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.19. SMTI reported earnings of $-0.03 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 533.33%.Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.06. ATOS reported earnings of $-0.06 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 16 days.X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (XFOR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 5 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.17. XFOR reported earnings of $-0.1 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 70.00%.PAVmed Inc. (PAVM)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.60. PAVM reported earnings of $-1.57 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a decrease of -61.78%.ACCESS Newswire Inc. (ACCS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.17. ACCS reported earnings of $0.08 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 112.50%.Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $0.36. CNM reported earnings of $0.34 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 5.88%.McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2025. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $0.64. MKC reported earnings of $0.63 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 1.59%.BiomX Inc. (PHGE)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-1.65. PHGE reported earnings of $-0.8 per share for the same quarter a year ago; representing a a increase of 106.25%.

