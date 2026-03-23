Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 24, 2026 : SFD, CNM, CNXC, LENZ, EVTL, ACHV, FENC, SMTI, NRXP

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/24/2026. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Smithfield Foods, Inc. (SFD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The meat product company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.66. This value represents a 26.92% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SFD is 9.67 vs. an industry ratio of 11.20.



Core & Main, Inc. (CNM)is reporting for the quarter ending January 31, 2026. The machinery company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $0.46. This value represents a 39.39% increase compared to the same quarter last year. CNM missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -8.33%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNM is 16.57 vs. an industry ratio of 17.30.



Concentrix Corporation (CNXC)is reporting for the quarter ending February 28, 2026. The business services company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $2.33. This value represents a 6.05% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2026 Price to Earnings ratio for CNXC is 2.90 vs. an industry ratio of 15.10.



LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (LENZ)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 6 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.91. This value represents a 97.83% decrease compared to the same quarter last year. LENZ missed the consensus earnings per share in the 4th calendar quarter of 2024 by -9.52%. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 12 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for LENZ is -4.06 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (EVTL)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.38. This value represents a 99.18% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for EVTL is -359.00 vs. an industry ratio of -21.60.



Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (ACHV)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.27. This value represents a 25.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. The "days to cover" for this stock exceeds 23 days. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for ACHV is -3.17 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The biomedical (gene) company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 4 analysts that follow the stock is $0.03. This value represents a 150.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for FENC is -48.80 vs. an industry ratio of -2.80.



Sanara MedTech Inc. (SMTI)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The medical products company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $0.11. This value represents a 161.11% increase compared to the same quarter last year. SMTI missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2025 by -32.26%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for SMTI is 91.90 vs. an industry ratio of 21.20, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NRXP)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2025. The drug company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 2 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.09. This value represents a 70.00% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2025 Price to Earnings ratio for NRXP is -1.28 vs. an industry ratio of -6.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.





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