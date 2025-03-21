Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 24, 2025 : LUNR, LUCD, ASNS

The following companies are expected to report earnings prior to market open on 03/24/2025. Visit our Earnings Calendar for a full list of expected earnings releases.



Intuitive Machines, Inc. (LUNR)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The aerospace and defense company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 3 analysts that follow the stock is $-0.08. This value represents a 27.27% increase compared to the same quarter last year. LUNR missed the consensus earnings per share in the 1st calendar quarter of 2024 by -50%. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LUNR is 10.30 vs. an industry ratio of 3.70, implying that they will have a higher earnings growth than their competitors in the same industry.



Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The medical instruments company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.17. This value represents a 34.62% increase compared to the same quarter last year. Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for LUCD is -1.87 vs. an industry ratio of 6.10.



Actelis Networks, Inc. (ASNS)is reporting for the quarter ending December 31, 2024. The communications company's consensus earnings per share forecast from the 1 analyst that follows the stock is $-0.02. This value represents a 97.01% increase compared to the same quarter last year. In the past year ASNS Zacks Investment Research reports that the 2024 Price to Earnings ratio for ASNS is -2.13 vs. an industry ratio of 19.80.





